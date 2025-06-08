ABC's Terry Moran suspended after journalist slams Trump, top advisor in since-deleted post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House fired back on Sunday after ABC News correspondent Terry Moran went off on Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and President Donald Trump in a now-deleted social media post in which he called them both "world-class" haters.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater," Moran wrote in the now-deleted post. "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only [sic] a means to an end, and that end his[sic] his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment," Moran continued.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the post on X, Sunday, calling it "unhinged and unacceptable."

Leavitt also joined Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" and told host Maria Bartiromo that Moran was supposed to be an "unbiased and professional journalist."

"This is unacceptable and unhinged rhetoric coming from someone who works at a major television network," Leavitt added. "We have reached out to ABC, they have said they will be taking action, so we will see what they do. But I think this speaks to the distrust the American public have in the legacy media."

Miller also responded to Moran's comments on Sunday.

"The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask," Miller wrote.

Vice President JD Vance also called out Moran on Sunday and said the post was "dripping with hatred."

"Remember that every time you watch ABC's coverage of the Trump administration," Vance added.

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation," an ABC spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Moran interviewed the president after his 100th day in office, during which Trump called out the ABC correspondent for his questioning.

Trump accused Moran of "not being very nice" during an exchange about the deportation of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime," Trump told Moran. "You’re doing the interview, I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s okay. I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."

Moran also pressed Trump on his relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"I don’t trust you. I don’t trust a lot of people," Trump responded. "I don’t trust you. Look at you. You’re so happy to do the interview, and then you start hitting me with these fake questions."

The president also attacked former President Joe Biden during the interview.

"We had a president that was grossly incompetent," Trump said. "You knew it. I knew it. Everybody knew it. You guys didn’t want to write about it because you’re fake news."

"By the way, ABC is one of the worst, I have to be honest with you," he added.