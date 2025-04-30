Donald Trump bluntly tells Terry Moran ‘I don’t trust you’ as the two spar over first 100 days

President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized ABC News journalist Terry Moran in a combative interview about the foreign policy of his administration.

"They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime," Trump told Moran in a debate over the deportation of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. "You’re doing the interview, I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s okay. I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."

During a conversation about Trump's first 100 days — which covered the administration's accomplishments and controversies — the president grew impatient with Moran multiple times.

When pressed about Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin, Moran asked Trump if he trusted the Russian president.

"I don’t trust you. I don’t trust a lot of people," Trump told Moran. "I don’t trust you. Look at you. You’re so happy to do the interview, and then you start hitting me with these fake questions."

Trump also used the interview to attack former President Joe Biden.

"We had a president that was grossly incompetent," Trump said. "You knew it. I knew it. Everybody knew it. You guys didn’t want to write about it because you’re fake news."

"By the way, ABC is one of the worst, I have to be honest with you," he added.

The White House has pursued a more aggressive stance toward the media than even Trump's first term in office.

The Trump administration published a press release declaring, "Since President Donald J. Trump took office 100 days ago, it has been a nonstop deluge of hoaxes and lies from Democrats and their allies in the Fake News suffering from terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The administration went on to list 57 purported "hoaxes" spread by the president’s critics, the media and Democrats.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.