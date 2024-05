Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy warned the Biden White House should be "concerned" ahead of November after Trump rallied as many as 100,000 supporters in New Jersey in what is being called the largest political rally in state history.

McCarthy joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss his reaction to Trump's massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday and why he thinks the Garden State could be in play this election cycle.

TRUMP SAYS SON BARRON, 18, LIKE POLITICS AND GIVES HIM ADVICE: ‘HE’S A SMART ONE'

"That was extraordinary," McCarthy told host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "New Jersey [is] not a place that people think Republicans would ever compete, but the size of the crowd…could President Biden get that crowd in the heart of New York or in the most Democrat state? Could he do it in California? The answer is no."

"The other thing that we're hearing coming out of the White House itself is… President Biden needs to campaign less, talk less, because he gets in trouble while doing it," he continued. "This is President Trump showing no matter what they throw at him, he's going to fight back. He's going to lead this nation on the issues they care most about."

A Wildwood spokesperson told the Associated Press that between 80,000 and 100,000 people attended the rally, which was more than double what was expected. Trump confidently said he would win New Jersey in November as the crowd erupted.

"As you can see today, we’re expanding the electoral map because … we’re going to win the state of New Jersey," the former president said. "I think we’re going to win them all. All across America, millions of people, so-called blue states, are joining our movement based on love, intelligence, and a thing called common sense."

Rally attendees who spoke to Fox News argued the Garden State could be up for grabs this election cycle, with many voters claiming border security and the economy are their top issues as they prepare to cast their ballots.

Their support for his candidacy comes despite the 45th president's legal battles, including his four criminal cases.

CNN PANELISTS ARGUE THAT STORMY DANIELS, MICHAEL COHEN SHOULD BE GIVEN GAG ORDER TOO: ‘SEEMS FAIR’

"You had an interesting statistic up there about independent voters," McCarthy said during the Sunday segment. "There was another poll out there that showed independent voters…by 53%…believed a second term of the Biden administration would be a greater harm to democracy. Because all of this is backfiring, this persecution of President Trump… going after him because of politics. No one in America believes President Trump would be in a trial today if he was not running for president."

"They're coming after our democracy, and it just shows last night with that crowd," he continued. "You got Lawrence Taylor. You have Democrats in that crowd. Independents. I would be very concerned if I was in the White House today."

Meanwhile, the former House Speaker reiterated the need for Republicans to unify ahead of the general election in November after House Speaker Mike Johnson survived an effort by Rep. Marjoie Taylor Greene to oust him over his handling of government funding and foreign aid.

"When you stick together, there's nothing you cannot achieve. Don't play into the hands of Democrats," McCarthy said. "I opposed when eight Republicans joined all the Democrats to do a motion to vacate, and I oppose it when more Republicans today do it. It is wrong and let's bound together. Stick on the issues of what Americans care most about: the border, inflation, American foreign policy, making our parents have a say in their kids' education, bringing down the price of fuel, making sure that government is not dictating, and this weaponization of government."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene appeared to catch most congressional watchers by surprise when she moved to force a vote on her motion to vacate the chair, the procedural move that would allow for the vote. She noticed her resolution as "privileged," meaning House leaders had two legislative days to take it up.

But her bluff was called immediately last week when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., rose to call for a vote on tabling Greene's motion — which effectively kills it before the vote on Johnson's ouster itself.

"I support Mike Johnson… it is a tough job, but the thing Republicans need to do [is] focus on what we've done," McCarthy said. "Do not give up on H.R.2. You can do Ukraine and the border at the exact same time. That's what we would have done last year. That's what we would have been able to accomplish."

Despite her failed call to oust him from the gavel, Greene doubled down on her scrutiny of Johnson during her own appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures," accusing him of being "owned by the Democrats."

"It wasn't Republicans that saved Mike Johnson. It was Democrats that saved Mike Johnson," Greene said. "And when you have Nancy Pelosi, who was speaker of the House when they impeached President Trump twice, and you have Jerry Nadler, who was chairman of the Judiciary Committee that led the impeachment against President Trump, voting to save Mike Johnson, that tells the American people everything that they need to know."

"Mike Johnson is owned by the Democrats and refuses to protect President Trump, even though he runs down to Mar-a-Lago every chance he gets and hugs him as tightly as possible," she continued.

Fox News' Elizabeth Heckman and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.