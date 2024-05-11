Trump says son Barron, 18, likes politics and gives him advice: ‘He’s a smart one’

Former President Trump on Friday praised his 18-year-old son, Barron, as a "smart one," adding that the former first son likes to give his dad political advice.

"He’s seen it, he doesn’t have to hear it," the 2024 presumptive Republican nominee told Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT after the host asked if he had advised Barron on "how nasty" politics can be.

"He’s a smart one," Trump continued. "He doesn’t have to hear much, but he’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one. But he’s a good-looking guy, and he’s really been a great student and he does like politics."

He added that Barron, who will be able to vote for the first time this year after turning 18 in March, likes to give him political advice.

"It’s sort of funny, he’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’ So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college."

The 18-year-old had been selected as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party to the Republican National Convention, but declined it in a statement through his mother, Melania Trump’s office.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

His older children Eric, who is delegation chair, along with Donald Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, will serve as Florida delegates, according to The Hill.