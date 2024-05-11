Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump says son Barron, 18, likes politics and gives him advice: ‘He’s a smart one’

Barron Trump had been chosen by the Florida Republican Party as a convention delegate, but he decided not to participate

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Former media exec criticized for saying Barron Trump is now 'fair game' Video

Former media exec criticized for saying Barron Trump is now 'fair game'

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed a former NBC executive's 'creepy' tweet targeting Barron Trump after he celebrated his 18th birthday.

Former President Trump on Friday praised his 18-year-old son, Barron, as a "smart one," adding that the former first son likes to give his dad political advice. 

"He’s seen it, he doesn’t have to hear it," the 2024 presumptive Republican nominee told Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT after the host asked if he had advised Barron on "how nasty" politics can be.

"He’s a smart one," Trump continued. "He doesn’t have to hear much, but he’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one. But he’s a good-looking guy, and he’s really been a great student and he does like politics."

TRUMP PERMITTED TO ATTEND SON BARRON'S GRADUATION AFTER RIPPING TRIAL JUDGE FOR DELAYING DECISION 

Trump smiling with his son Barron

Former President Trump called his son Barron a "smart one."  (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

He added that Barron, who will be able to vote for the first time this year after turning 18 in March, likes to give him political advice. 

"It’s sort of funny, he’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’ So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college."

CHELSEA CLINTON DEFENDS BARRON TRUMP FROM BEING TARGETED IN THE MEDIA:  ‘UNIMPEACHABLE RIGHT TO PRIVACY’

The 18-year-old had been selected as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party to the Republican National Convention, but declined it in a statement through his mother, Melania Trump’s office. 

Trump and son Barron waving

US President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images))

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Barron with his parents in 2019

President Trump with first lady Melania and son, Barron, in 2019.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

His older children Eric, who is delegation chair, along with Donald Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, will serve as Florida delegates, according to The Hill. 

