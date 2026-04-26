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Homeland Security

WHCD shooting shows Dems are 'playing' with Americans' safety by withholding DHS funding, GOP lawmaker says

The Minnesota Republican said law enforcement performed 'flawlessly' despite months of uncertainty over whether they'd be paid

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Tom Emmer on WHCD dinner shooting, DHS funding dispute amid political violence Video

Tom Emmer on WHCD dinner shooting, DHS funding dispute amid political violence

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer details his experience during the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, where he needed assistance due to a foot injury. He praises the Secret Service's quick action in neutralizing the suspect, Cole Allen, who had anti-Trump posts. Emmer criticizes Senate Democrats for repeatedly blocking full Department of Homeland Security funding despite rising threats.

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House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said Sunday that the shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner underscored the need to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), arguing that law enforcement officers performed "flawlessly" despite uncertainty surrounding their paychecks.

The congressman cast blame on Democrats for "refusing to fund some of the most important law enforcement officers in our country," like the Secret Service, TSA and Coast Guard, on "The Sunday Briefing."

"This is a big, big deal that these Democrats are literally playing with the safety of Americans — by the way, Republican, Democrat and other, it doesn't matter what your political perspective is. It's about Americans' safety," he said.

TRUMP PRAISED FOR 'STRENGTH' IN MOMENTS AFTER SHOTS RANG OUT AS EYEWITNESS DESCRIBES 'TERRIBLE' SCENE

Armed Secret Service agents standing on stage at the Washington Hilton.

Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated after gunshots were reported. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The fact that [Secret Service] performed so flawlessly last night while under the stress of wondering whether they're going to continue to get paid and all the rest of it is even more impressive," he added.

The shooting comes amid a more than two-month DHS funding stalemate in Congress. Democrats are seeking changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations and won't vote for a budget without guarantees thereof, while Republicans are turning to alternative funding methods to continue enforcement as is.

Emmer blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for putting a stop to the most recent funding bill that he said was supported by Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of Congress by "[pulling] out two pieces of the bill and [making] that a political issue."

UNEARTHED VIDEO REVEALS COLE ALLEN AS QUIET INVENTOR YEARS BEFORE ALLEGED BID TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is seen during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added that it was the "wrong time to be playing with American safety from the minority."

Emmer himself was seen leaving the ballroom with assistance amid the chaos that followed the gunfire. To put to rest rumors that he may have been injured in the incident, he clarified that, because his leg is in a cast, he had been using a mobility scooter at the event.

"But you couldn't keep it on the floor because there were 3,000 people there and it was so tight. So they had to take the scooter elsewhere. And obviously, when this thing broke, they told us we had to get out. So I had a couple human crutches that were helping me escape out the side door to get to the scooter, which ultimately I rode out."

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting: Trump, Secret Service and lawmakers react Video

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The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting told law enforcement after his arrest Saturday night that he intended to target Trump administration officials, senior federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Allen, of Torrance, Calif., adding that he prepared a manifesto outlining his intent and shared anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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