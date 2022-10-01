This is what happens when the land becomes lawless: Dr Oz

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz explained the consequences of a "lawless" state Saturday on "One Nation."

DR. MEHMET OZ: The big issue right now in Pennsylvania is the lawlessness — the crime that's out-of-control. We just had our thousandth carjacking in Philadelphia. I'm in Pittsburgh right now. People don't feel safe walking through the streets. There's fentanyl deaths happening everywhere.

NEW YORK CITY BLOCK HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE

We're top five in the country in that category, caused by an open border, and Fetterman wants to legalize all drugs, and he wants heroin injection sites. He advocated for this, and Oregon did it in 2020, and as a result, there was a 50% increase in the deaths from fentanyl and a 40% increase in homicides. When you make the land lawless, everyone who's going to do illegal stuff is emboldened. And that's what we're suffering from.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: