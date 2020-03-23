Peter Navarro: 'Partisan struggle' has to stop on coronavirus relief bill

White House Trade and Manufacturing policy director Peter Navarro said on Monday that the congressional infighting that is holding up the coronavirus stimulus bill is due to partisanship.

“What I am watching from afar is a partisan struggle that needs to stop,” Navarro told “Outnumbered Overtime.” “[President Trump] was clear yesterday, the most important part of the package needs to put American workers first."

He said there were smart people on the Hill negotiating. But, he added, "if it devolves, it’s not good for America.”

ELON MUSK SAYS HIS COMPANIES ARE WORKING ON VENTILATORS, THINKS 'THEY WON'T BE NEEDED'

Senate Democrats late Sunday blocked a GOP-backed $1.3 trillion coronavirus rescue package as five Republicans watched helplessly from self-quarantine, prompting U.S. stock futures to dive and sowing fresh doubt the parties can forge an agreement as the nation descends into economic disaster.

Democrats insist that President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are using the funds to put corporations ahead of families. The attempt to advance the legislation stalled in a 47-47 vote. Sixty votes were needed to pass.

Many Americans are facing unforeseen hardships after the coronavirus outbreak hit the country and temporarily closed businesses. The stimulus was championed by Trump, who said Saturday that the package was very close to being a done deal.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Navarro said that there are four things that the package needs to contain, such as targeted relief to make sure workers receive “sick leave and family leave.”

“We don't want workers going to work sick or staying home and going broke,” Navarro said. “We have to check the physical stimulus box. So far, in play: a cash cushion for workers, a payroll tax holiday for small businesses. The third part: targeted relief for the industry -- $200 billion on the table, $50 billion for airlines alone -- the rest spread out across; that's what the Hill has to deal with. The fourth is liquidity.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche, Bradford Betz contributed to this report.