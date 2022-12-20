WH roasted for struggling to explain Kamala Harris' border actions: 'Need Sherlock Holmes' to figure this out

OutKick host Tomi Lahren sounded off after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was unable to provide any information about what Vice President Kamala Harris has done to combat the crisis at the border. Lahren, on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, argued the crisis is happening by design and called for action when Title 42 eventually expires.

TOMI LAHREN: It would take Sherlock Holmes and company to figure out what Kamala Harris has done to address the border crisis, to address those root causes that she so often talks about. But it wouldn't take Sherlock Holmes or even a sane and rational person to understand why we have a border surge, why we have a border crisis. It is by design. When you don't enforce the immigration policies you have on the books, when you have no willingness to enforce the laws whatsoever, you get a run on our border like we haven't seen before. And yes, I'm so happy that Title 42 is in place as we speak. However, we know the day is going to come, that it's going to expire. … We need a mechanism in place to defend our border long after Title 42. That is our right as Americans. That is our right as a country. And unfortunately, I don't think we can wait for Kamala Harris, the border czar, or Joe Biden to do it. We're going to have to take action.