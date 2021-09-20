Watters: Biden might care if illegal immigrants were amassing in Delaware instead of Del Rio

President Biden's perceived nonchalance as he was photographed going for a leisurely bike ride in the Delaware shore town of Rehoboth Beach while illegal immigrants and asylum seekers flood across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas, might have been notably different if the crisis were occurring closer to home, "The Five" discussed on Monday.

With the crisis' epicenter thousands of miles away from the First State, host Jesse Watters claimed the president would be acting more urgently if it were his home city of Wilmington being flooded with unvetted and unvaccinated foreign nationals.

"Joe Biden was supposed to get a hold on this stuff and it's exploded under his watch. Imagine we did this to Delaware. Right?" he said, remarking that Biden would act more decisively if thousands of migrants flocked to popular beach towns like Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes or Fenwick Island.

"Imagine we shipped thousands and thousands of migrants into Delaware and they’re fishing on the bay or they’re riding Amtrak, packed in unvaxxed, with little English and no skills," he said, alluding to Biden's lifelong advocacy and patronizing of the rail service.

"Where are they going to live? In tents? Are they going to live on the beach? Are we going to put them in starter homes? You’ll have to double every classroom size of every public school district. You’re going to have to raise taxes to pay for the social services," he said.

Delaware is one of a few states that notably has no sales tax, among other economic incentives.

HANNITY: BIDEN NEEDS TO END REHOBOTH BEACH VACATION AMID MOUNTING CRISES

Watters posited that a migrant crisis in places like New Castle, Newark or Dover could cause a decline in public services and a cut in wages for the local workers:

"They’re going to need health care, housing, welfare. This is what they’re doing. They’re going to steal jobs, lower wages and in a generation they’re going to have political power because their families will be able to vote," Watters said of the migrants.

"That will change the entire direction of Delaware. Do Delawareans want that? Why is Joe doing that to Texas?"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to note the bipartisan calls in Texas for some substantive assistance from Biden's administration.

"[They] are saying slow it down, Joe [and] he sits in his beach house obsessed over masks to slap on 2nd Graders," he said.