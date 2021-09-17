Hannity: Biden needs to end Rehoboth Beach vacation amid crises; 'get off his a-- and get to work'

With more than 100 Americans trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants – many flooding in from Haiti after the halting of deportation flights – flowing into south Texas and record inflation and America's oldest ally recalling its ambassador over a slight, President Biden selfishly decided to take a weekend vacation at the beach in his home state of Delaware, Sean Hannity said Friday.

In his "Opening Monologue", Hannity ripped Biden for continuing to ignore multiplying crises and acting unilaterally – in this case deciding to head to Rehoboth Beach for what is one of the waning warm weekends of summer in the Mid Atlantic.

The host pointed out it is now Day 34 of Americans "held hostage behind enemy lines" in Afghanistan – and noted people he took an oath to protect are now in hiding while he flies to Sussex County, Del. to enjoy the weekend.

"At this hour, Biden is not working around the clock to secure their release, he is not at a command center working on a solution. Instead, he's enjoying another long weekend off in Delaware," Hannity said.

According to local reports, Biden's aircraft touched down around 1:30 pm Friday in a parking lot near Gordon's Pond in North Shore.

"Someone in the administration needs to remind joe that he's the president of the United States – he needs to get off his ass and get to work," Hannity said.

"If he's too weak and frail and slow to handle the job seven days a week, he should step down and retire because right now... there are serious crises on multiple fronts."

The host pointed to France, where what is America's oldest aligned nation – going back to the teamwork with Marquis de Lafayette during the Revolutionary War – has taken the unprecedented step of recalling Ambassador to the U.S. Phillippe Etienne, after the Macron administration signaled they were essentially blindsided by a nuclear submarine deal made between the United States and Australia – claiming that they were already in talks with Canberra to strike their own accord on the matter.

Hannity added that the White House made a "shameful Friday news dump" when CENTCOM Commander Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr announced the U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the administration said had killed a member of ISIS-K, had instead killed an aid worker and several children transporting water.

"Did you get that, Joe? Your ‘over the horizon’ drone strike killed seven innocent children -- Joe Biden has blood on his hands."

He added that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley previously assured the country the mission was successful, calling it a "righteous strike."

Hannity reiterated that if the allegations of a Chinese backchannel as chronicled in a recent book by two Washington Post reporters are true, then the four-star general may have committed treason.