Washington Post’s Rogin exposes media for hushing coronavirus outbreak details linked to Fauci

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin torched the media for staying silent as the coronavirus outbreak developed into a pandemic under Dr. Anthony Fauci’s watch.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly Wednesday, Rogin revealed that scientists who wish to speak out on details of COVID-19 are barred from doing so since research funding comes from organizations like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) which are influenced or run by Fauci.

"I often talk to scientists who say the same thing, that say, ‘Listen, we really want to speak out about this, but we can’t do it. Why can’t we do it? Well, we get all of our funding from NIH, or NIAID… which is run by Dr. Fauci,'" he said on Kelly’s podcast. "And so we can’t say anything like ‘Oh, gain-of-function research might be dangerous, or it might have come from a lab, because we’re going to lose our careers, we’re going to lose our funding, we’re not going to be able to do the work.'"

Gain-of-function research, which puts pressure on the transmissibility and mutation of pathogens, was advanced five years prior to the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology–which receives funds to conduct related research from the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which is overseen by Fauci.

"The head of the funding, the head of the entire field, really, is Anthony Fauci," he said. "He’s the godfather of gain-of-function research as we know it. That, again, just what I said right there, is too hot for TV because people don’t want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic… might also have been connected to this research, which might also have been connected to the outbreak."

Rogin clarified that Fauci did not do anything illegal in administering this variation of research but should still be held accountable "once and for all" for the apparent connection, especially by the media.

"That’s what we call a big matzo ball," he said. "People can’t get it through their heads but that’s the reality."

"We don’t have a media environment where we can have that kind of discussion where we can say, ‘Ok, listen, scientists are good people. They were trying to prevent the pandemic. Maybe their research got out of hand in this Chinese lab… And maybe we’ve got to get to the bottom of it. Is that too much to ask?"