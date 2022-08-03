Washington Post thrashes Biden over al Qaeda presence in Taliban-run Afghanistan: 'Disorderly withdrawal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board tied President Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to Ayman al-Zawahri's presence in the Afghan capital before he was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

"This is what Mr. Biden’s disorderly withdrawal has wrought, the return of a Taliban that presents old risks and will certainly bring new dangers to the people of Afghanistan and beyond. At least in the case of Zawahiri, justice was done," the board wrote.

The board also alleged Biden's withdrawal created a haven for other al Qaeda operatives despite the Taliban's promises to refrain from hosting them.

"What was Zawahiri doing on Afghan soil in the first place, sheltered in a building owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader and interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani?" the board asked.

The editorial noted his presence in Kabul indicates the al Qaeda successor to Usama Bin Laden received Taliban protection and asked whether more operatives could be harbored in the Taliban-controlled capital as well.

"How many more al-Qaeda operatives are nestled in Kabul’s residential districts? After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. goal was to deny al-Qaeda a haven in Afghanistan. Now, it is back — and seemingly safe," the board wrote.

"This was a blatant violation of the Doha agreement that led to last year’s withdrawal, under which the Taliban pledged to neither cooperate with international terrorist groups nor host them or their individual members."

The article goes on to cite the developments that have spawned since the U.S. withdrew in August 2021, writing that "upon the exit of the United States last year, the Taliban vowed that, within interpretation of sharia law, there would not be discrimination against women, which was brutal and rampant before."

However, the opposite proved to be true. The return of the Taliban also signaled a return to patriarchal and Islamic extremist policies, including beating women for lacking male escorts and for violating societal dress codes and refusing to grant women access to education and key decision-making areas.

"Zawahiri’s presence is another sign — among many — that the new Taliban regime is no better and is perhaps worse than the one that ruled during the 1990s," the editorial asserted.

In addition to the list of rampant human rights violations taking place in the era of revived Taliban rule, writers also noted the Afghan economy is in "free fall."