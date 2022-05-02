WaPo reporter caught maskless at White House Correspondents' Dinner despite expressing COVID fears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post reporter was caught maskless at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday despite complaining about the crowd and expressing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

"This room is like a horror film. No exits. Literally getting trapped between tables. Fear of breathing near people but people are everywhere. Creeping sense that you’re the only one who know this is insane," Jada Yuan wrote on Twitter during the event, including a picture that showed a crowd of people seated at tables close together.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER RETURNS AFTER TWO-YEAR HIATUS

Yuan was, however, later seen in a photo taken at the event showing her maskless, smiling and standing in a crowd of people.

Critics took to social media to mock Juan, with some pointing out the maskless photo, and others her decision to attend the event and remain there despite her expressed concerns.

"Were you being held hostage?" wrote Charles C.W. Cooke, senior writer at the National Review, with Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, responding with the maskless photo of Juan and saying, "Doesn't look like it."

BIDEN JOKES ABOUT LOW APPROVAL, ‘LET’S GO BRANDON' IN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' SPEECH

Democratic strategist Madeline Conway argued that by Juan's logic "people would literally sit inside their homes doing nothing forever."

"Do get a grip. What’s ‘insane’ is you feeling compelled to both attend and then stay.." wrote Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, while writer Bethany Mandel likened Juan's reaction about the event's crowd to "mental illness."

Journalist Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer pointed out that attendance at the event was voluntary, while American Majority CEO Ned Ryun wrote, "I am so sorry that you were forced to go and then held hostage. . ."

Juan responded to the criticism on Sunday, writing, "A few things: a) I was on assignment to cover. b) everyone was vaxxed, boosted & same-day tested. c) as a reporter roaming the party, I felt the crush of the crowd more than those sitting at tables. d) my sense of doom is no judgment on anyone else. Live your life!"

Saturday's dinner was the event's first following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.