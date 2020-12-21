Washington Post accused of ‘anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda’ over cartoon depicting GOP lawmakers as rats

The Washington Post was accused of publishing a carton "straight from anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda" that depicted Republican lawmakers as rats.

The cartoon by Ann Telnaes, labeled simply "All the Republican rats," named all state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members who "collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office" by challenging election results.

Fox News contributor Steve Milloy noticed the cartoon that featured a rat for members of the GOP, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Elise Stefanik, Steve King, Dan Crenshaw, Ted Yoho, Ralph Norman, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy and many more.

Milloy tweeted an image of the Post’s cartoon alongside Nazi Germany-era cartoons that also depicted people as rats.

Rep. Brian Babin, who is also labeled as a rat in the cartoon, responded by noting that "portraying your ‘enemy’ as rats is the same anti-Semitic propaganda used in Nazi Germany."

"Let that sink in," Babin added. "Where is the censure & backlash? The Left & their allies delight in grossly attacking the ideals of millions. @JeffBezos & @washingtonpost must be held accountable."

The Washington Post declined to comment.

Many others took to Twitter to condemn the cartoon, too:

The cartoon first hit the Internet last week and was published in the print edition of the Post on Sunday.

