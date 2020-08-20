Liberals scold Washington Post for placing pro-Trump, anti-Biden ad on homepage: ‘How dare you?'

Liberal Washington Post readers were shocked on Thursday when the paper’s website featured a massive Trump Campaign ad declaring that Kamala Harris’s addition to the Democratic ticket proves “the radical leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete.”

The ad appeared directly under the paper’s “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan and featured images of Biden with dumbfounded looks on his face while Harris was shown with a sinister smile across her face.

A smaller version of the same ad appeared next to both sides of the Washington Post’s online masthead.

The cleverly selected images of the 2020 Democratic presidential running mates were placed in front of a gloomy image of protesters standing around a burning building.

“Now that Kamala Harris is on the ticket, the radical leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete,” the ad said.

The ad was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and came on the day Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination with a highly anticipated speech from the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeff Bezos’ paper, which Trump often criticizes for what he considers unfair coverage, was roasted by journalism professor Jeff Jarvis in a scathing Twitter thread.

No, @washingtonpost, no, no NO. How dare you? Were these pieces of silver worth the price of your soul?” Jarvis wrote. “I am so ashamed of you.”

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler even chimed in with a lengthy thread of his own.

