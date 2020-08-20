Mainstream media spent years 'excusing' Joe Biden’s gaffes, blunders: Media Research Center critic

The conservative Media Research Center put together a montage of media members dismissing or downplaying 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s long history of infamous gaffes and problematic moments.

“When Republicans make a mistake, they get pilloried by the national press. But when Democrats blunder and fumble, they can usually count on a friendly news media to help them clean up the mess. Which is good news for Joe Biden,” MRC media editor Bill D'Agostino wrote.

“TV journalists have been excusing Biden’s gaffes for as long as he’s been making them.”

The remarkable video shows a variety of Biden’s most memorable blunders, such as referring to then-President Obama as “the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

The video also features Biden telling a rallygoer “I’m begging to see why your wife left you,” his unforgettable “hairy legs” story, and a profane argument with a factory worker over guns.

Each moment highlighted soundbites illustrating how the mainstream media downplays the situations, often calling Biden a “fighter” and saying the gaffes help humanize him.

NBC’s Chuck Todd, the Associated Press’ Julie Pace, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, CNN’s John King, ABC’s Matthews Dowd, CBS News’ Gayle King and former MSNBC host Chris Matthews are the among the high-profile media members who defend Biden in the video.

“When Biden told a man in a wheelchair to ‘stand up’ back in 2008, CNN absurdly praised him as ‘the master of the quick recovery,’” D'Agostino wrote.

“And when Biden told an audience of mostly Black voters in 2012 that his rival Mitt Romney would ‘put y’all back in chains,’ journalists disingenuously pondered whether the remark even ‘had anything to do with race.’”

The press was also accused of being oddly slow to cover Tara Reade when she came forward with her allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. Biden – who denied the accusations – made at least 15 public appearances in between the accusation being levied on March 25 and his first time even being asked about it.

He finally addressed the allegations on May 1 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” in what CNN’s Dana Bash called a “home team interview.”

Biden is scheduled to accept the Democratic Party nomination for president of the United States on Thursday night.

“He should thank his saviors in the media, for without their ultra-friendly spin, he'd have been retired to Delaware years ago,” D'Agostino wrote.