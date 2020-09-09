Washington Post report praises Kamala Harris for 'shoe choice,' gets slammed on Twitter

A report from The Washington Post raised some eyebrows as it praised Kamala Harris' "shoe choice" earlier in the week.

Upon her visit to Milwaukee, Joe Biden's running mate was seen sporting, as the Post described, "black, low-rise Chuck Taylor All-Stars, the classic Converse shoe that has long been associated more closely with cultural cool than carefully managed high-profile candidacies."

"By Tuesday morning, videos by two reporters witnessing her arrival had been viewed nearly 8 million times on Twitter," Post reporter Chelsea Janes wrote, "for comparison’s sake, more than four times the attention the campaign’s biggest planned video event, a conversation between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, had received on both Twitter and YouTube combined."

The Post's report, which had the headline "Kamala D. Harris goes viral — for her shoe choice," Janes explained, "At this point in a presidential campaign, every move is calculated, often to convey a sense of youth and energy and fitness to reassure voters of a candidate’s ability to handle the rigors of running the country, or helping to do so."

According to Harris' sister, Chucks are her "go-to" shoes.

"Harris has white Chucks, off-white Chucks, black Chucks, and even hinted at a sequined pair she has yet to break out on the trail," the Post reported on Tuesday evening.

The piece on the California senator was mocked on social media.

"This is so embarrassing. Imagine The Post doing this in 2008 with Palin, Bachmann in 2012, or in the future with Haley or Stefanik in 2024," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck reacted.

"I feel like you might want to cover the fact that Kamala Harris praised an alleged rapist and his anti-Semitic father, @washingtonpost" Ben Shapiro told the paper, referring to allegations against Jacob Blake and remarks attributed to Jacob Blake Sr. on social media.

"Funny how libs can gush over fashion choices of their lib favs, but if a conservative even hints at a woman’s look, we’re sexist bigots. #DoubleStandards," Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted.

"Glad to see the Washington Post bringing back the high level of scrutiny readers enjoyed during the Obama years," Daily Telegraph opinion editor James Morrow wrote.

Janes later defended her report amid backlash from critics.

“'Who cares about her shoes' I see some of you wondering so politely?" Janes tweeted. "What’s clear in reaction to Harris and the Chucks is how much seeing themselves in a new kind of candidate — a Black woman, an Indian-American, someone who likes Chucks, whatever — matters to a lot of people."