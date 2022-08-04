Washington Post highlights Walorski's vote not to certify Biden victories after Capitol riot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post highlighted Rep. Jackie Walorski's, R-Ind., decision to vote against the impeachment of former President Trump and the certification of President Biden's victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania in their report on the representative's death.

Walorski and her staffers Emma Thomson and Zachary Potts were tragically killed in a car crash on Wednesday. The Washington Post's report noted the congresswoman's religious conservatism and anti-abortion stances, including her opposition to the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act.

"A Donald Trump supporter, Walorski voted against impeaching the president in 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four others and injured more than 100 law enforcement officers. She also voted against confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election," the end of the Post's report said.

Some critics balked at the Post for its framing, such as former House GOP staffer Ellen Carmichael.

The story also highlighted expressions of grief from both sides of the aisle. Biden, in addition to many Democratic and Republican lawmakers, expressed shock and sadness at the news.

REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS REACT TO REP. WALOROSKI'S CAR CRASH DEATH: 'JUST THE WORST NEWS

"We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served," Biden said.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., who served on the Ways and Means committee with Walorski, said she was deeply saddened and called her a "dear colleague."

"A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene," the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Potts served as Walorski's district director, and Thomson was her communications director.

REP. DON YOUNG, ALASKA REPUBLICAN, DEAD AT 88

Walorski's office released a statement following the congresswoman's death.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Walorski's office said in a statement. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed on behalf of the constituents of Indiana’s Second Congressional District."