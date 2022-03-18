Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young dead at 88

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while he was on his way home.

Young, a Republican who has served in Congress since he won a special election in 1973, died due to unknown causes.

"It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved," a statement from Young's office said. "His beloved wife Ann was by his side."

Young, who was 88-years-old, was currently serving out his 25th term and was running for a 26th. Along with his wife, Young leaves behind two children.

Young's office said they "will be sharing more details about plans for a celebration of his life and legacy" in the coming days.

"He was vibrant, he had a lot of energy, he’s very clear of mind, spoke clearly about what he wanted to accomplish, set goals that he wanted to make happen, and was happy to be running," said Jack Ferguson, a lobbyist who served as Young’s chief of staff, according to Anchorage Daily News.

Young won a special election to succeed the late Rep. Nick Begich (D-AK), the father of former Sen. Mark Begich (D-AK). The elder Begich perished in a plane crash which also killed House Majority Leader Hale Boggs (D-LA) - the father of late journalist Cokie Roberts.

Young was the Dean of the House, the most senior member of either party, and he was the last House member elected in the 1970s.

Young also served as a tugboat captain and trapper. He famously wielded the pubic bone of a walrus on the House floor during debate once. Young also pulled a knife and held it against the throat of Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) – before he was Speaker.

In 2014, a report from the House Ethics Committee found Young to have violated House rules by improperly using campaign funds to pay for 15 personal hunting trips which took place between 2001 and 2013. The Alaska congressman was required to pay back more than $59,000 in campaign funds that covered the cost of gifts he received and the majority, if not all, of the expenses associated with the hunting trips.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

This is a developing story