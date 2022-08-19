Washington Post columnist likens GOP abortion restrictions to a ‘modern-day Inquisition’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post columnist urged voters to cast their votes against Republicans this November, likening their support of abortion restrictions to a "modern-day Inquisition."

Citing stories of a pregnant woman being sent home to suffer 48 hours of heavy bleeding and excruciating pain before doctors are allowed to perform surgery, and a teenager and her mother facing criminal charges for terminating a preborn child early in the third trimester, writer Eugene Robinson claimed that these scenarios would become the norm in GOP-controlled states.

"Congress could pass legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade guidelines and make abortion policy sane again," Robinson wrote. "But that can happen only if Democrats retain control of the House and grow their majority in the Senate. For every American who might become pregnant or have a miscarriage — and for everyone who loves them — your vote matters.

The columnist added Republican state legislatures and governors are now in the process of passing "draconian abortion bans" that have doctors, pharmacists, patients, judges, and police concerned that "routine decisions" in a woman’s life could now be illegal.

"In their zeal to control women’s bodies, Republicans are threatening the lives, health, well-being and privacy of women and girls across the nation. But this modern-day Inquisition is one you can do something to stop when you cast your vote in November," Robinson wrote.

The Spanish Inquisition, established in the 15th century by Catholic Monarchs, was originally intended to identify those practicing beliefs outside Catholicism and convert them. This resulted in hundreds of thousands of forced conversions, the persecution of former Jews and Muslims, as well as mass expulsions of non-believers from Spain.

Since the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, left-leaning media outlets have repeatedly criticized the Supreme Court for their decision, as well as Republican-led states that imposed or are set to impose abortion bans or restrictions.

Democrats have placed abortion at the center of the midterm elections, hoping that it will motivate their voters or potentially turn independents and improve their fortunes heading into November. This year, Planned Parenthood will pour a record $50 million into the elections in an effort to elect pro-choice candidates.

On Aug. 3, President Biden signed an executive order directing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider advancing "access to reproductive healthcare services, including through Medicaid for patients who travel out of state for reproductive healthcare services."

It’s unclear how the order will work, given that the Hyde Amendment prohibits federal tax money from being used to fund abortions.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.