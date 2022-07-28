Washington Post calls on Democrats to 'stop boosting election deniers': 'Reeks of hypocrisy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board called on Democrats to "stop boosting" GOP candidates they believe to be unelectable in primaries and argued the strategy "reeks of hypocrisy."

The editorial board also said Democratic leadership, such as President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should "denounce" the actions of the Democratic groups that are spending millions on boosting Republicans.

"The issue is not simply that this scheme could backfire and elect fringe candidates; Democrats’ Machiavellian approach in key races could pan out. Still, it reeks of hypocrisy to elevate figures who deny the election, while also making the case that they are a grievous threat to American democracy," the editorial board wrote.

POLITICAL STRATEGISTS WARN ABOUT MEDDLING IN OTHER PARTY'S PRIMARIES

The Democratic Governors Association spent $2 million on ads that boosted Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who supports former President Trump's claims of "massive voter fraud" in 2020, often referred to by the media and Democrats as "The Big Lie."

The editorial board said that it undercut Democrats' progress and messaging that positions "themselves as the party of democratic principles."

"To be sure, the rise of such candidates says more about the state of the Republican Party today. But what a sordid story if Democratic spending helps enable any of them," the board concluded.

Democratic groups have also spent a large sum of money boosting GOP gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Darren Bailey of Illinois, who both won their primaries.

The party's meddling fell short in a Colorado Senate primary. Joe O’Dea, the owner of a construction company, faced off against state lawmaker and military veteran Ron Hanks, who is a big supporter of Trump.

Democratic Colorado, a pro-Democrat super PAC, spent at least $4.5 million to run ads boosting Hanks. However, O'Dea won the primary by 10 points.

Some Democrats have questioned the strategy as more and more of the Trump-backed candidates win their primary bids.

Democratic state Sen. Lou D'Allesandro of New Hampshire cautioned against being too clever.

"I think it’s always a bad idea to let people win a primary who could be extremely dangerous if they won. And believe me, in the political word of today, anything can happen and usually does," he said.