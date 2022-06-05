Flashback: Washington Post 2020 article dismissed concerns that Biden's policies would increase gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the 2020 election, the Washington Post slammed conservative warnings that President Biden’s energy policies would cause the cost of gas to spike were "dubious" and "overblown."

Staff writer Dino Grandoni argued in his November 12, 2020 analysis, that any action by Biden on the climate would have a "marginal, at best" effect on gas prices.

"Simply put, neither Biden nor President Trump have a secret lever at the Resolute Desk that makes the price of oil go drastically up or down," he wrote.

Grandoni further dismissed the "idea of a forthcoming gas price spike" as a political attack "fueled by Trump himself."

However, the reporter went on to predict that Biden’s presidency could actually lower gas prices in a few ways.

"The Biden administration's stance toward Iran could result in incrementally lower gas prices," Grandoni wrote, referring to the idea of Biden lifting economic sanctions on Iran.

While acknowledging that Biden's restrictions on drilling on federal land could raise gas prices much further down the road, the reporter said the president's push for electric vehicles would lower the cost of gas.

"Cranking up requirements on automakers to make more fuel-efficient vehicles or boosting incentives to buy electric cars — probably will reduce demand for gasoline and put downward pressure on prices," he wrote.

National gas prices have more than doubled since President Biden took office. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas was $4.84, Sunday. When Biden took office on January 20, 2021, the average cost was $2.39 a gallon.

More recently, Washington Post reporters have defended the skyrocketing costs of gas under the administration.

In May, Post columnist Eugene Robinson told Americans suffering due to the high costs that this was an opportunity for them to "make good choices" to curb climate change.

Other Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called voters "stupid" in a tweet for blaming the president for gas prices.

Columnist Dana Milbank also echoed the administration blaming Vladimir Putin for increases at the pump, saying it was "false" and "bogus" to believe Biden's energy policies were to blame.