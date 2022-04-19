DC woman says her dog was stolen at gunpoint: 'No one is being held accountable' amid crime surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington, D.C. resident said Tuesday her French bulldog Bruno was stolen from her at gunpoint during a daytime walk last week.

Jamaica Harvey told ‘Fox & Friends First’ the incident is not the first she has faced near her home, and the incident coincides with a crime surge plaguing her community.

DC CRIME WAVE CONTINUES: AT LEAST 1 INJURED IN SHOOTING AFTER RESIDENTS HEAR 30 SHOTS RING OUT, POLICE SAY

"We were approached by four guys and they were holding a gun and they said, ‘hey, we don't want anything but your dog,'" Harvey said.

"They were all wearing masks due to COVID. I think some people have taken advantage of the COVID mask mandate," she added.

"I had to focus on safety for me and just give them whatever they asked for," she said.

Harvey also recounted an incident from last September when she was robbed outside her home.

"I'm just a little shook up over the fact that I'm constantly being robbed, and I'm constantly having to look over my shoulder," she said.

With year-to-date robberies climbing by 56%, "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus delved into the cause of the surge, asking Harvey where she places the blame.

"I feel like no one is being held accountable for their actions," she answered. "I feel like D.C. is not holding anybody accountable."

Harvey went on to say that while she does not blame the city for the crimes of unruly individuals, she believes the world is "getting out of control," and that the community needs to "buckle down" to resolve the issue.

Area police arrested several suspects in the theft of Harvey's dog, but the search for Bruno continues.