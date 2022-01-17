Virginia mom on 'Fox & Friends First': Glenn Youngkin fulfilled his promise to parents on day one

A Virginia parent is touting newly-sworn in Governor Glenn Youngkin, after he issued 11 executive actions on day one keeping a variety of promises he campaigned on, including ending critical race theory.

Rachel Pisani, a Loudoun County parent, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss Youngkin's efforts after taking office over the weekend.

"I think it's incredible," Pisani told Griff Jenkins. "I think this is just an example to the rest of the country that parents' voices make a difference in their children's lives, and Glenn Youngkin is delivering on promises that he gave throughout his campaign and on day one, he kept them."

Governor Glenn Youngkin, who was sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor on Saturday, signed nine executive orders and two executive directives shortly after taking office.

The governor's orders awarded parents with the decision of whether to mask their children in the classroom, ended critical race theory in public schools, and declared Virginia open for business.

"This isn't how we raise our children," Pisani said. "We should teach them history. We should teach them math. We should teach them all of the education that a public school should give our children without indoctrinating them with socialist theories."

Pisani stressed the importance of in-person education, and also slammed schools for pivoting on issues regarding vaccination and mask-wearing.

"It's just another form of our government trying to get us to depend on them and trying to get us to not think for ourselves and listen to their opinions and make mandates based on recommendations that aren't accurate," said Pisani.

The two executive directives Glenn Youngkin signed on his first day as Virginia's governor cut job regulations and revoked the vaccine mandate for government workers.

Governor Youngkin is the first Republican to be sworn into the commonwealth's highest office since 2009.