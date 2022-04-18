Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ilhan Omar says US must join International Criminal Court before it can hold Putin accountable for war crimes

'It would be staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia' without joining the ICC, Omar reportedly said

By Paul Best | Fox News
Russian forces 'routinely' committing war crimes: Gen. David Petraeus

Russian forces 'routinely' committing war crimes: Gen. David Petraeus

Former CIA director provides input on reports that Russian troops have fully withdrawn from Ukraine's capital Kyiv on 'America Reports.'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called for the United States to join the International Criminal Court in light of Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine, saying that America's refusal to join is "antithetical to our commitment to human rights."

The Minnesota Congresswoman, who fled her home country to escape the Somali Civil War when she was 8 years old, introduced bills last week that would also codify the State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice and repeal the Hague Invasion Act, which prohibits the United States from assisting the International Criminal Court. 

In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"Like many of us, I have recoiled in horror at reports of massacres, targeting of civilians, mass graves, and rapes by Russian forces," Omar said in a statement. "Sadly, the U.S. is not party to the International Criminal Court, the principal body responsible for investigating and prosecuting these crimes."

RUSSIA'S ALLEGED WAR CRIMES IN UKRAINE ARE CALCULATED, EXPERTS SAY: ‘AS SHOCKING AS IT IS, IT’S NOTHING NEW'

The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was established 20 years ago by an international treaty to prosecute war crimes and other serious offenses. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes by dozens of countries around the world. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes by dozens of countries around the world.

The U.S. has long kept the court at arm's-length, a position that hardened under the Trump administration. 

EVIDENCE OF RUSSIA'S WAR CRIMES IS 'DEVASTATING, DISGUSTING, AND SICKENING': KIRBY

But now that President Biden has called Putin a "war criminal" and said his invasion of Ukraine amounts to a "genocide," Omar and other lawmakers say that the U.S. must join the ICC.

"It would be staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia, while opposing the court's very existence as a non-member," Omar told Insider

  • Russian atrocities in Ukraine
    Image 1 of 3

    Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

  • Russian atrocities in Ukraine
    Image 2 of 3

    A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • UKRAINE RUSSIA WAR
    Image 3 of 3

    People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1.

The ICC has opened an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine, but Russia, like the United States, is not a member of the court. 

As Russian forces pulled back from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, satellite images and journalists cataloged the shocking mass graves and murdered civilians who were left behind. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cited Russian shelling of "apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances," as well as "attacks deliberately targeting civilians."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

