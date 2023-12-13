Expand / Collapse search
Wash Post admits Hunter Biden's Burisma board membership 'should have been a scandal' when his dad was VP

Hunter Biden was hired by Ukrainian firm Burisma despite no experience in the energy sector in 2014

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden is in a 'difficult position' ahead of deposition, former federal prosecutor says Video

Hunter Biden is in a 'difficult position' ahead of deposition, former federal prosecutor says

Constitutional law attorney Katie Cherkasky joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss Hunter Biden's upcoming deposition and how his criminal charges add another layer of complexity to his testimony. 

The Washington Post editorial board admitted that the Justice Department has a "strong criminal case" against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, and argued that Hunter's involvement in Burisma was a scandal. 

"The Justice Department has strong criminal cases against Hunter Biden for allegedly failing to pay federal taxes, claiming false deductions and lying about his drug use on paperwork to buy a gun," the editorial board argued. "Congress, by contrast, lacks any reasonable basis for moving forward with impeachment against President Biden over his son’s dubious business dealings and personal conduct."

The editorial board criticized Hunter for his involvement in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, that hired him in 2014 despite no experience in the energy sector. 

HUNTER BIDEN FACES NEW INDICTMENT IN CALIFORNIA

Joe Biden, Washington Post, Hunter Biden split image

The Washington Post editorial board admitted that the Justice Department has a "strong criminal case" against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, and argued that Hunter's involvement in Burisma was a scandal.  (Getty Images / Reuters)

"That should have been a scandal when Joe Biden was vice president," the editorial board wrote. "It was also a mistake, albeit an understandable one, for the older Mr. Biden to insist later that his son had done ‘nothing wrong’ when he clearly has behaved so grossly — personally and professionally. Nor should the president have falsely claimed in October 2020 that his son 'has not made money' in China."

Hunter has appeared defiant as an investigation into him has continued. In a conversation on the Moby Pod podcast, Hunter bashed Republicans for trying to "kill" him. 

"They are trying to destroy a presidency," Hunter said. "And so, it's not about me. In their most base way, what they're trying to do is they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way." 

DEFIANT HUNTER BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICAN 'MOTHERF---ERS' ARE 'TRYING TO KILL ME'

Hunter Biden in Nantucket

Hunter Biden is also under a new indictment in California and faces three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that were since paid.  (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

The younger Biden is also under a new indictment in California and faces three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that were since paid. 

The Washington Post editorial board claimed that while Hunter is under a reasonable investigation, that does not mean that Joe Biden should be impeached by Congress

"The legal process will now decide Hunter Biden’s fate, but, on the current evidence, the sins of the son should not be visited upon the father," the editorial board wrote. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday defended a vote scheduled this week to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, arguing that unlike what Democrats did with the "sham impeachment" of former President Trump, Republicans are committed to the "rule of law."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.