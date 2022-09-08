Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

WaPo column hails Biden 'finally' adjusting to 'realities' of politics by calling out 'MAGA Republicans'

Biden has repeatedly called out 'MAGA Republicans' as threats to democracy in recent speeches

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Biden attacks 'MAGA Republicans' ahead of midterm elections Video

Biden attacks 'MAGA Republicans' ahead of midterm elections

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports from the North Lawn on the differences between President Joe Biden's campaign messaging versus his own domestic policies on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. argued on Thursday that President Biden and Democrats were finally adjusting to the "realities" of U.S. politics in 2022 by calling out "MAGA Republicans." 

"They may not win the midterms this way. But if they do, the party will be much better set up than it was at the start of Biden’s presidency not only to confront Trumpism but also to pass a bold agenda," Bacon wrote. 

The Post columnist said Democrats and Biden emphasized their moderate positions on issues in 2018 and in 2020 and "constantly distanced" themselves from the far-left of their party. 

"Democrats won in 2018 and 2020. It’s not clear if they won because of those centrist, cautious campaign approaches — or simply because a majority of Americans opposed Trump. Either way, that style put the Democrats in a poor position to govern in 2021. There wasn’t a real consensus on what legislation Democrats should push, leading to the almost never-ending negotiations over what should be included in the Build Back Better Act," he wrote.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMS REFUSE TO SAY IF THEY AGREE WITH BIDEN THAT REPUBLICANS ARE 'THREAT' TO DEMOCRACY

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo)

Bacon called Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ., the "biggest barriers" to the Democratic legislation and added that Democrats were still criticizing the left wing of the party, specifically pointing to their calls to "defund the police."

Biden recently praised law enforcement during a speech in Pennsylvania and emphasized that he doesn't support defending the police.  

"But in general, the president and Democrats have a new campaign tone. It is hard to imagine Biden two years ago using the term MAGA repeatedly or swing-district Democrats emphasizing their support of abortion rights," he wrote.  

The Washington Post columnist said that it might not work in their favor electorally, but that this new posture would help focus the party in 2023 and 2024. 

BIDEN AGAIN ATTACKS ‘MAGA’ GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, ‘FULL OF ANGER, VIOLENCE AND HATE,’ IN LABOR DAY SPEECH

U.S. President Joe Biden greets people on South Lawn after arriving on Marine One from a trip to Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden greets people on South Lawn after arriving on Marine One from a trip to Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

"The party has now clearly described Trumpism, not just Trump, as an existential threat, so it will be hard for centrist members to continue to bash the left and triangulate between left-wing members like Ocasio-Cortez and Trump-aligned Republicans. Biden’s forays into bipartisanship may be over, as Republicans in Congress will likely be more wary of working with him after he cast the GOP as being dominated by anti-democratic forces," he said. 

Bacon emphasized again that the Democrats would likely lose the House and potentially the Senate. 

"But at least right now, the Biden-era Democrats are no longer suggesting they can cut deals with Republicans like it’s 1986, punching at the party’s left wing like it’s 1996 or treating the Republicans as a traditional party led by a normal figure like it’s 2006. They are adjusting to the realities of U.S. politics in 2022. Finally," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at Richard Montgomery High School on August 25, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at Richard Montgomery High School on August 25, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Biden, in multiple recent speeches, has argued that "MAGA Republicans" are threats to democracy and that democracy was "under assault." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.