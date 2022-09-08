WaPo column hails Biden 'finally' adjusting to 'realities' of politics by calling out 'MAGA Republicans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. argued on Thursday that President Biden and Democrats were finally adjusting to the "realities" of U.S. politics in 2022 by calling out "MAGA Republicans."

"They may not win the midterms this way. But if they do, the party will be much better set up than it was at the start of Biden’s presidency not only to confront Trumpism but also to pass a bold agenda," Bacon wrote.

The Post columnist said Democrats and Biden emphasized their moderate positions on issues in 2018 and in 2020 and "constantly distanced" themselves from the far-left of their party.

"Democrats won in 2018 and 2020. It’s not clear if they won because of those centrist, cautious campaign approaches — or simply because a majority of Americans opposed Trump. Either way, that style put the Democrats in a poor position to govern in 2021. There wasn’t a real consensus on what legislation Democrats should push, leading to the almost never-ending negotiations over what should be included in the Build Back Better Act," he wrote.

Bacon called Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ., the "biggest barriers" to the Democratic legislation and added that Democrats were still criticizing the left wing of the party, specifically pointing to their calls to "defund the police."

Biden recently praised law enforcement during a speech in Pennsylvania and emphasized that he doesn't support defending the police.

"But in general, the president and Democrats have a new campaign tone. It is hard to imagine Biden two years ago using the term MAGA repeatedly or swing-district Democrats emphasizing their support of abortion rights," he wrote.

The Washington Post columnist said that it might not work in their favor electorally, but that this new posture would help focus the party in 2023 and 2024.

"The party has now clearly described Trumpism, not just Trump, as an existential threat, so it will be hard for centrist members to continue to bash the left and triangulate between left-wing members like Ocasio-Cortez and Trump-aligned Republicans. Biden’s forays into bipartisanship may be over, as Republicans in Congress will likely be more wary of working with him after he cast the GOP as being dominated by anti-democratic forces," he said.

Bacon emphasized again that the Democrats would likely lose the House and potentially the Senate.

"But at least right now, the Biden-era Democrats are no longer suggesting they can cut deals with Republicans like it’s 1986, punching at the party’s left wing like it’s 1996 or treating the Republicans as a traditional party led by a normal figure like it’s 2006. They are adjusting to the realities of U.S. politics in 2022. Finally," he concluded.

Biden, in multiple recent speeches, has argued that "MAGA Republicans" are threats to democracy and that democracy was "under assault."