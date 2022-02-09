WaPo writer blasts Andrew Yang for defending Rogan: 'Slave masters' interacted with Black people too

A Washington Post columnist launched an attack invoking slavery on Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Monday for the crime of defending podcaster Joe Rogan.

Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah dragged Yang in an op-ed for posting a now-deleted tweet that suggested Rogan is not racist since he works with Black people, following the podcaster being exposed for using the n-word in past episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Rogan has apologized but also said his remarks were taken out of context.

"I don't think Joe Rogan is a racist — the man interacts with and works with black people literally all of the time," Yang tweeted Sunday.

But Attiah managed to tie Yang’s defense back to slavery.

"Oh, please," she wrote. "You know who else interacted with and worked a lot with Black people? Slave masters."

WAPO SLAMMED FOR ‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’ COLUMN USING COLLEAGUE'S DEATH TO PUSH CENSORSHIP, DRAG JOE ROGAN

Even though Rogan has since apologized for his use of the slur, stating he hasn’t said the word in years, Yang still retracted his tweet and replaced it with an apology.

"I like to believe the best of people - especially if I’ve met and spent time with that person. Sometimes it makes me miss something," he tweeted in a thread. "I think we should have the capacity to forgive people - whether a podcaster or a mayor - if they mess up. Maybe it’s because I mess up too."

Attiah dug into Spotify and Joe Rogan’s partnership, dubbing it as another way to get rich off the race card.

"White men have long built cultural, political and media empires off anti-Blackness and the dehumanization of others," she said. "Spotify’s response to the Rogan controversy offers a perfectly curated playbook on how racial capitalism works in America."

Attiah went on, pointing out how Spotify masked its true intent by throwing "symbolic crumbs" to marginalized people for the awareness of inequality like boosting Black Lives Matter playlists and participating in #BlackOutTuesday.

The writer argued how Spotify has continued to justify ideas anchored in White supremacy by refusing to de-platform Rogan and advocating for "critical thinking and open debate," to quote Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. But allowing free and open conversation, according to Attiah, is where America’s problem lies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Spotify can claim all it wants that Rogan’s speech doesn’t reflect its values," she wrapped. "But by keeping its $100 million Trojan horse in the stable, the streaming service shows that racism continues to be quite the valuable asset in America."