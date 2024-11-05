Walz tells Colbert the close election 'disappoints' him: ‘Constitution vs. not the Constitution'

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., told CBS late night host Stephen Colbert that he’s disappointed that the presidential race is so close.

In a pre-recorded conversation that Colbert had with Walz while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania that aired Monday night, the vice presidential candidate reflected on the state of the race, claiming it’s split between those who support the U.S. Constitution and those who do not, as well as divided on the issues of abortion access. He also ripped a pro-Trump comic’s joke against Puerto Rico.

"It disappoints me because, I think, the choice is so stark," Walz told "The Late Show" host when asked what he thinks about the race being so close.

"But it’s not surprising. The country’s really divided," the candidate added during the segment, "There’s been a group of people out there who figured that out, and I think they’ve done a wonderful job of making people think it doesn’t matter, everybody’s the same."

He then laid out how he views the divide, stating, "And in this case, you’ve got the Constitution vs. not the Constitution. You’ve got reproductive rights vs. ‘I don’t care if you like it or not, I’ll tell you what to do whether you like it or not,’ from Donald Trump."

Walz was referring to former President Trump’s recent line at a Wisconsin rally that as president he would enact policy that would protect women from crime and other threats from illegal immigrants coming across the U.S. southern border.

The liberal governor then dinged the Trump campaign for the anti-Puerto Rico joke that was made at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last week by roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe.

"And closing with insulting people? I know we’re sitting in Pennsylvania. There’s 500,000 Puerto Ricans here, and Puerto Ricans, as all Americans, are very proud of where they come from."

Colbert chimed in: "Exactly. Have you ever been to a Puerto Rican Day parade? They’re very into Puerto Rico, as very well they should."

Elsewhere during the interview, the late-night host asked Walz, a former high school assistant football coach, to give a pre-game pep talk to independent voters on the eve of Election Day.

Aided by a cue card with sports clichés given to him by Colbert, Walz said, "Alright folks, time to dig down deep. We know we are in the final two minutes of this game. We’re gonna give 110 percent. We know we have to leave it on the field, because look, democracy’s at stake here. We have an opportunity to bring this country together. There’s no ‘I’ in country."

He continued, "So look, we’re going to win this thing. We got the best candidate; we got the best quarterback out there in Kamala Harris. We got the best gameplan. We know their gameplan of Project 2025 isn’t going to be good for any of us, and so, creating an opportunity economy – we’re going to put the ball over the goal line."

"We’re going to win this thing here in the final minute, and then we’re gonna celebrate come Wednesday morning with our quarterback, President Harris."