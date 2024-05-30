Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich marks 14 months wrongfully detained by Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich marked 14 months wrongfully detained in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison on Wednesday.

The beloved 32-year-old American reporter has been detained in Russia since March 29, 2023, on espionage allegations that the U.S. government and his employer have called absurd. President Biden has called repeatedly for Gershkovich's release to no avail, and the journalist recently lost another appeal to end his pretrial detention and will remain behind bars until at least June.

"It’s hard to fathom that today marks 14 months since Evan was seized by authorities in Russia simply for doing his job as a journalist. So many months of not seeing his family and friends and not honing his tremendous talent as a journalist. He cannot be released soon enough," Wall Street Journal chief digital editor Grainne McCarthy sent in a memo to staffers.

Gershkovich, the American-born son of Soviet immigrants, was detained during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia. He was accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to report in the country at the time.

Gershkovich, who has been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department, was named the 2024 Daniel Pearl Awardee for Courage and Integrity in Journalism by the L.A. Press Club last week.

"We are extremely pleased to see the Daniel Pearl Award being awarded to Evan Gershkovich who, like Danny before him, has come to symbolize Press Freedom and the importance of truthful reporting," said Judea Pearl, the father of American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was killed by terrorists in 2002.

"We hope this award brings hope and encouragement to Evan as he is awaiting justice," Pearl added. "And sends a strong message to the Russian Government that, despite attempts to disrupt world orders, the free world still holds the safety of journalists as a sanctuary of civilized society."

Wall Street Journal editor Paul Beckett, who will receive the award on Evan’s behalf at the SoCal Journalism Awards Gala next month, has dedicated himself to raising awareness for Gershkovich’s horrific situation.

"There is nowhere Daniel Pearl’s legacy looms larger than The Wall Street Journal, and we’re incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club for recognizing Evan and for highlighting what’s at stake at a time when many are emboldened to silence journalists simply for doing their job," Beckett said.

The Wall Street Journal has arranged numerous events to keep its cherished reporter in public consciousness, with barbecues, runs, social media storms, Read-A-Thons, and various other efforts. The Wall Street Journal’s corporate office even added an "Evan burger" to its cafeteria menu featuring the reporter’s favorite toppings.

Experts and people familiar with the case have told Fox News Digital that the best hope of freedom for Gershkovich — and fellow American held in Russia Paul Whelan — is likely a high-profile prisoner swap.

Anyone interested in learning more about Gershkovich can visit WSJ.com/evan and FreeGershkovich.com .

