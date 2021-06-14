VP Harris continues to refuse invites to border, as some Democrats visit Mexico: Rep. Issa

Vice President Harris continues to refuse to visit the U.S.-Mexico border or take a serious assessment of the crisis – including from the view of the Border Patrol that is on-the-ground all day every day, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said on "Your World" – as Harris reportedly did not respond to a request from "Your World" to discuss the matter.

ISSA: It's sort of amazing to me that she's conspicuous in her inability to come to the border when in fact it's clear that we are a draw and that her message of don't come has been rejected. What she will see [at the border] is people from 100 different countries have crossed the border.

So it's not just the three countries of the Northern Triangle. She'll see the message being sent based on the policies of this administration are clearly saying to a young man, 'don't come here looking for a job, bring a family and stay'.

That message is in fact much more of a conflict than she might realize. If she hears that from the Border Patrol… that we are going to continue to release people that are coming as family units because coming as a worker which is historically what most people do initially isn't working.

