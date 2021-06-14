Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

VP Harris continues to refuse invites to border, as some Democrats visit Mexico: Rep. Issa

'She's conspicuous in her inability to come to the border when in fact it's clear that we are a draw,' Issa says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Darrell Issa says Harris failing in border czar dutiesVideo

Rep. Darrell Issa says Harris failing in border czar duties

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., joins 'Your World' with analysis

Vice President Harris continues to refuse to visit the U.S.-Mexico border or take a serious assessment of the crisis – including from the view of the Border Patrol that is on-the-ground all day every day, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said on "Your World" – as Harris reportedly did not respond to a request from "Your World" to discuss the matter.

ISSA: It's sort of amazing to me that she's conspicuous in her inability to come to the border when in fact it's clear that we are a draw and that her message of don't come has been rejected. What she will see [at the border] is people from 100 different countries have crossed the border. 

So it's not just the three countries of the Northern Triangle. She'll see the message being sent based on the policies of this administration are clearly saying to a young man, 'don't come here looking for a job, bring a family and stay'. 

That message is in fact much more of a conflict than she might realize. If she hears that from the Border Patrol… that we are going to continue to release people that are coming as family units because coming as a worker which is historically what most people do initially isn't working. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Darrell Issa: Harris continues to refuse to visit border, meet USCBP agentsVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.