Vox reporter mocked for saying ‘very bad’ Constitution should be replaced: ‘Very smart man’

Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser, Vox faced mockery on Monday after he said the United States Constitution is "very bad" and "should be replaced".

"The United States Constitution is very bad, and should be replaced with a system where US leaders are chosen in free and fair elections," Millhiser tweeted.

Millhiser was responding to a tweet posted by Substack writer Matthew Yglesias about Sunday's election in Brazil which argued that if Biden won the popular vote by a similar margin as the left-wing candidate in Brazil, he would still lose the electoral college.

Millhiser was met with pushback and sarcasm from conservatives on social media.

WHAT'S AT STAKE AS THE SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS BANNING RACE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: ‘BASIC FAIRNESS’

Michael Johns, a co-founder of the Tea Party movement and former White House speechwriter, pointed out that the Constitution already allows for changes through amendments. He also defended the Electoral College system.

"The genius of the U.S. Constitution is that it never need be replaced. It's amended; we've done that 27 times. Article II, Section 1, Clause 3 ensures presidential campaigns cater to all states. You'll find this convenient as conservative states grow and progressive ones shrink," Johns tweeted.

"'Let's be more like Brazil' says very smart man," Noam Blum, a conservative podcast, sarcastically responded.

Joe Cunningham, senior editor at Red State, tweeted a meme that also appeared to poke fun at what he believed to be the outlandishness of the Millhiser's statement.

"Sometimes it's not our time to talk," the meme read, featuring a Veggie Tales cartoon character reading a book in a library.

VIRGINIA MOTHER BLASTS ANTI-SECOND AMENDMENT WRITING SAMPLE 5TH GRADE STUDENTS WERE ASSIGNED TO ANALYZE

Editor of Pluribus, Jeryl Bier, also made fun of Millhiser's desire for America to be more like Brazil.

"The United States is very bad, and should be replaced with Brazil," he tweeted.

"‘Norms are threatened. Democracy is on the line. We must immediately destroy our democratic institutions,'" Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs wrote.

David Harsanyi, senior editor for The Federalist, tweeted, "It's easy to dismiss this guy, but this is the debate: A centralized direct ‘democracy’ lording over everyone v the constitution. At least, that's how I see it these days."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Millhiser is not the first in the left of center media to call for the abolishment of the Electoral College. In July, the New York Times published a piece calling for it to be abolished and in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post editorial board argued for the same thing.

The Nation magazine correspondent and frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal wrote a book that echoed Millhiser's argument that the Constitution is "not good" and is "actually trash."