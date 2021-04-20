Vox claims Black Lives Matter protests lead to fewer police killings, downplays huge murder increase

Left-wing explainer site Vox has repeatedly tweeted out a study finding that Black Lives Matter protests led to approximately 300 fewer homicides by police in areas where they took place between 2014 and 2019 -- but the outlet buried data showing as many as 6,000 more murders in those same areas.

Vox reported on PhD student Travis Campbell's research tracking 1,600 BLM protests, which found there were roughly 1,000 to 6,000 more murders in areas that experienced BLM protests, more than offsetting the apparent reduction in police killings.

Vox had tweeted out the finding about the reduced police killings at least four times as of Tuesday afternoon, while not mentioning the alarming finding on increased murders.

LIBERAL MEDIA DEFENDS, DOWNPLAYS MAXINE WATERS' RHETORIC: 'SHE GIVES IT TO YOU LIKE IT IS!'

"We don’t know why BLM protests correlated with an increase in the murder rate, and there’s not a lot of research in this space to help guide us," Vox reporter Jerusalem Demsas wrote. "Additionally, Campbell’s research question was focused on the effect of BLM protests on police homicides, so these other observed changes regarding other homicides were not subjected to the same robustness tests."

Campbell's research notably did not cover 2020, which saw huge protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.

Last year saw a historic rise in America's murder rate, which jumped 30% from 2019 as far-left activists mounted calls to "defund the police" and even abolish police departments. Studies have repeatedly shown, however, that a higher police presence reduces crime, and polling shows broad support for increased policing, as well as increased police accountability.

JASON WHITLOCK: TWITTER TARGETED ME OVER BLACK LIVES MATTER CRITICISM AS MESSAGE TO OTHER SPORTS JOURNALISTS

Conservative critics on Twitter hammered the publication for hiding the murder number.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campbell began his research in 2014 following the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown at the hands of police that year. Since then, debates over police treatment of African Americans have been at the forefront of American politics.