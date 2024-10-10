Voters in Pennsylvania swing county say economy is weighing on them: ‘Don’t see it getting any better’

Both Republican and Democratic voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania are slamming the state of the economy with less than a month left before the presidential election.

Most voters Fox News Digital spoke to in the lakeside town of Erie, Pa., disclosed that rising prices and a "tough" economy were personally affecting them and their lifestyles. They also discussed whether they believe Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump would be the best leader to improve things.

"The economy is tough. I don’t see it getting any better," said Henry, a lifelong resident of Erie who became homeless during the Biden-Harris administration.

"I don’t wanna really say it, but I’ve been homeless for two years," he said as he fished in the city’s local Bayfront area near Lake Erie.

Pennsylvania is one of the most hotly contested battleground states, with both Harris and Trump virtually tied in state polling.

The race might hinge on which way Pennsylvania votes, a direction heavily swayed by parts of the state like Erie County, which is considered a "historically must-win county" for presidential candidates.

Erie went for Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, who both went on to win Pennsylvania those years. Every White House winner the past four elections has carried Pennsylvania as well.

While Erie voters appeared split on who they want for president, most indicated to Fox they shared similar feelings about the economy, which, according to Fox News polling, is the top voting issue for state residents.

Brad from Erie told Fox that "housing prices especially" have been a struggle for him.

"I’ve been looking for a house since COVID and it was extremely difficult. House prices are up 50% so – if not higher," he said. When asked if he’s being pinched by inflation and higher grocery prices, he replied, "Yeah, just like every other blue-collar person."

"I believe it’s affecting everybody," local resident Toni said.

Bill from Erie said he believes the economy is "getting better" but admitted he is being affected by it. "Yeah, a little bit. Yup," he said when asked.

Diane, who works for an insurance company in the city, said she feels the economic strain, though she expressed gratitude that she still has a good job.

When asked if the economy was affecting her, she replied, "Oh sure. I mean, certainly not to the point that it is [affecting] a lot of people. I’m very fortunate. I have a job and it’s a good one … But my husband is retired, so we are living on pretty much one income. But we’re able to do it."

Erie resident Matt said that although he believes the "economy itself is relatively strong," he admitted he feels the effects of inflation. "I think inflation is an issue, especially with the cost of groceries and everything like that," he told Fox, adding that he’s had to adjust.

"I know we had to basically be a little bit smarter with our spending in regards to something as simple as what you’re buying at the grocery store, um, and had to cut back on things and make adjustments, but other than that, we’ve been OK."

Glenn, who recently moved back to Erie from Texas, said the economy was the issue he’s most concerned about in this election. He said he believes it’s doing "better" now than it has been in recent years, though he said it’s not really affecting him.

"Fortunately, I retired on a real high salary," he added.

These voters then answered whether they believed Trump or Harris would be a better candidate to strengthen the economy, with most admitting they’d trust Trump on the topic, even if some weren’t going to vote for him in November.

Bill told Fox he was going to vote for Harris this cycle, but admitted he thinks Trump would deliver a better economy. "Probably Trump on that issue," he said when asked. "Probably Trump."

Toni, who indicated she was leaning toward voting Harris, admitted Trump might have the edge on the economy as well.

"Hopefully Harris, but I don’t know, because Trump really did put a lot of money out there when he was elected and stuff like that," she told Fox News Digital.

Mike and Matt, both professed Harris supporters, said they’d trust her to fix the economy over Trump.

Glenn viewed the issue similarly, declaring "absolutely," when asked if he believed Harris would better deliver on the economy. "I just don’t trust Trump, period," he added.

Henry told Fox, "I would put my trust towards Trump than I would somebody that’s already ruining the economy, just as an American citizen."

"Oh, Trump for sure," Diane said. "For one thing, he’s a businessman and he understands [the economy]. And Harris just seems to have no policies whatsoever."