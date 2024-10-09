FOX News Media proposes Trump-Harris presidential debate in Pennsylvania

FOX News Media made a final pitch to host a debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, sending letters to each campaign.

FOX News Media executives sent a letter to the Harris and Trump campaigns offering to host another debate in Pennsylvania on either October 24 or 27, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators.

"This would present an opportunity for each candidate to make his or her closing arguments," FOX News Media president & Executive Editor Jay Wallace and Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker wrote.

Wallace and Locker also pointed out that New York Times opinion senior editor David Swerdlick called for Harris to debate Trump on Fox News in a piece published on Tuesday.

Fox News' proposed criteria and format mirrors those of the CNN debate in June and September’s ABC showdown.

Fox News proposed a 90-minute debate with two commercial breaks, with only Baier and MacCallum asking questions. A coin flip would determine podium placement and order of closing statements. Candidates would stand behind podiums without any props or pre-written notes and there would be no live audience.

The letter to each campaign also detailed Fox News Channel’s success in the ratings department, indicating that a massive audience would tune in ahead of the critical election.

Since the June 27 Biden-Trump debate, Fox News Channel has been the No. 1 network in all of weekday evening TV.