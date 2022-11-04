Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'

MSNBC’s Joy Reid sparked anger from both Republican and Democratic voters for claiming that the GOP taught Americans the word "inflation."

A bipartisan panel of voters sounded off Friday on the liberal pundit for suggesting the public doesn’t understand the economy.

On MSNBC Thursday, Reid said the word "inflation" isn’t part of common language.

"Most people who would have never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it. Including on TV, including in newspapers, they’ve been taught this word," Reid said.

Margaret Nichols, who said she's a Democrat, laughed and called Reid’s assertion "absurd" as many Americans are feeling the impact of inflation firsthand.

"It’s ridiculous that we’re being told that we’re taught this or fed this through the media as though we aren’t intelligent, individual people that understand what’s happening around us and what’s happening in our pocketbooks," she said on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

Inflation has become a top issue for an increasing number of Americans in the days leading up to the midterm. A Quinnipiac survey showed 36% of adults said inflation is the most urgent issue in America.

MSNBC'S JOY REID DISMISSES THAT INFLATION IS AFFECTING THE ECONOMY, ACCUSES GOP OF SEIZING ON THE ISSUE

Republican voter Frank Gregory explained that the American public is living with inflation every day, despite being told that they may not understand the situation.

"American voters are not stupid people," he told host Will Cain. "These people in their ivory towers, they’re the ones with no concept, and they think we’re stupid."

Beth Parlato, a lifelong Republican voter, said the key problem behind most issues heading into the election is the inability to debate and discuss with people of opposing viewpoints in a friendly, cordial manner.

"I’ve always been a conservative, and you’re a liberal, and we’re able to have a conversation," she said to a liberal panelist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parlato stressed the necessity of discussing real problems like inflation with all viewpoints in order to come to an understanding and possibly work toward solutions.

"That’s what has to happen, because I think that when we come to the table, when we have real conversations, we agree on a lot," she said.