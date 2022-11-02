MSNBC's Joy Reid claims only Democrats ‘accept the results when they lose’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid praised the Democratic Party as the only side that accepts election results following President Biden’s political speech Wednesday night.

"The ReidOut" host discussed the aftermath of Biden’s Union Station speech with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., which she praised as "appealing to all Americans regardless of party." Despite celebrating Biden’s call for unity, she was quick to attack the Republican Party for failing to step up during this time.

"It seems to me to be a problem that the only person who felt the need to give a national address to call upon Americans to do something that seems pretty basic, to accept the results of elections, that it’s coming from the leader of the party that already does accept elections, right? That already does accept the results when they lose. Hillary Clinton did that already, you know, President Obama called Donald Trump when he became his successor. He even said he wasn’t happy about it, but he did it," Reid said.

She asked, "Do you see the problem being that there isn’t anyone on the Republican side saying similar things, I think Mike Pence did a tweet, but there’s no one with any moral gravitas who can compel the other side, who’s saying anything like this?"

Raskin agreed that it was a pivotal speech and similarly praised Biden for speaking to all Americans.

"I think that’s why Joe Biden wanted to speak this evening, not as the head of the Democratic Party but rather as the president of the nation and the leader of the executive branch. And I think he struck the right tone for that," Raskin said.

Although Reid claimed that the Democratic Party was the sole party that accepts election results, many Democratic candidates and liberal media pundits have cast doubt on election losses in the past.

In 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that the 2016 election was "stolen" from her. In addition, Clinton’s campaign took part in promoting the Russia collusion hoax against President Trump, suggesting that Trump had worked with Vladimir Putin to swing the election.

More recently, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams infamously claimed that she won the 2018 election against current Gov. Brian Kemp. In September, members of "The View" even complimented her for initially refusing to concede.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in the past that both Trump and Kemp had "stolen" their election wins.

Reid has hosted Clinton, Abrams and Jean-Pierre on her show despite their past election denial and has continued to praise them.

On the other hand, Republican figures largely criticized Biden’s speech for being partisan.

"Joe Biden promised unity but has instead demonized and smeared Americans, while making life more expensive for all," said Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. "While Republicans remain focused on the issues that matter most to voters, Biden and Democrats are flailing in the final days because they have lost touch with the concerns of families struggling to get by."