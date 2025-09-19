Ohio Teamsters union endorses Ramaswamy in gubernatorial race, breaking from typical support of Dem candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ohio Conference of Teamsters has endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for governor, in a shift from past support of Democrats, his campaign confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The biotech entrepreneur and former 2024 presidential candidate has already earned a handful of union endorsements for the 2026 gubernatorial election, according to the Ohio Dispatch.

His campaign said he had already been endorsed by the Ohio State Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters, the Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council and the Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council.

Interestingly, the Ohio State Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters and the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters have both endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown.

He has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump and the Ohio Republican Party.

The Ohio Conference of Teamsters, which represents more than 50,000 workers in the state, had previously supported former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who has yet to decide if he’s entering the governor’s race.

Ramaswamy’s campaign told Fox News Digital earlier this month that nearly $220,000 of the contributions raised in his first months as a candidate came from individuals who previously gave to Ryan.

"The Teamsters are proud to endorse Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor of Ohio. Our members want a leader who will fight for good-paying jobs and strengthen the future for Ohio’s working families," Patrick J. Darrow, president of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters, said. "Vivek has demonstrated a commitment to listening to labor and partnering with us to deliver real results, and we look forward to working with him."

Ramaswamy said he was "deeply grateful" for the endorsement.

"This isn’t about left vs. right, it’s about up vs. down," he continued. "We are building a movement that restores dignity to work, rewards those who keep our economy moving, and ensures every Ohioan has a fair shot at the American Dream. Together, we will make Ohio the best place in America to work, raise a family, and pursue a better life for the next generation."

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is currently the leading Democrat in the governor’s race.