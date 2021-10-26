Ronna McDaniel on 'America's Newsroom': McAuliffe's remark on education was 'so offensive' to Virginia parents

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reacted Tuesday to the tightening race between Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin and its referendum on education.

IN DEAD-EVEN VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE, MCAULIFFE BATTLES DEMOCRATS' ENTHUSIASM GAP

RONNA MCDANIEL: I’ve been seeing this since the pandemic when parents were finally in tune with their kids’ education. Many of our kids were virtual, we were paying attention to what was happening in the classroom, and then you come into Virginia and you have a governor candidate in McAuliffe saying parents shouldn’t have a say in their education. Coming out of a time when we were going to work and we were figuring out how to do Zoom and get our kids educated, this is so offensive to so many parents across the country. And we want to say we don’t want our kids being taught things we don’t agree with and to have Democrats side with unions over parents has really created a division in Virginia, especially in the suburbs.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW