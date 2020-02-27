'View' co-hosts on Pence tackling coronavirus: Trump is 'setting him up'

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that President Trump tasked Vice President Mike Pence with tackling the coronavirus so that he could avoid taking the fall for a failed government response.

"I think he chose him because he knows this is more extreme than anybody wants to talk about," Goldberg said.

She added that whenever Trump "wants to look like he's doing something really good, he will do something and then put somebody else in charge of it when he knows there's a cliff coming. And so I think he's setting him up."

Hostin similarly said that Trump chose Pence because he knew that Pence wouldn't blame Trump like a medical professional might.

"One of the reasons I think he chose the vice president to do this is because it is so serious and had he appointed someone with real medical background, that person would not necessarily cover his ineptitude," she said.

"We know that Mike Pence will cover for him because he is such a loyalist," Hostin said.

Co-host Joy Behar also asked whether Pence would become the "sacrificial lamb."

"That'll be the end of his career," she said.