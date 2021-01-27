‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin claims GOP now ‘far-right extremist party,’ 'the kids-in-a cage party'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday that Republicans can either ditch the GOP and start a new party or embrace far-right extremism, but seemed to leave little room in-between.

"There is no rift in the current Republican party. This is a far-right extremist party," Hostin said when scolding Republican lawmakers who voted that President Trump’s impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that he is out of office.

"This is the party of QAnon. This is the MAGA party. This is the Confederate flag party, the Confederate statue party, the kids-in-a cage party, the build-a-wall party, the anti-science party, the anti-climate change party, the nationalist party, the isolationist party. There is no rift," Hostin continued. "This is the Republican party of today."

Senators were sworn in as jurors to Trump’s trial on Tuesday as the Senate voted 55-45 to end debate on Sen. Rand Paul’s point of order arguing that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional since he’s no longer the president.

Five GOP senators voted not to dismiss the impeachment trial of President Trump: Susan Collins, Maine, Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, Ben Sasse, Neb., and Pat Toomey, Pa., and Mitt Romney, Utah.

Hostin declared that anyone who sides with Trump should leave the GOP altogether and find a new party.

"If there are Republicans that do not agree with this Trumpism, with this MAGA party, with this type of party, they are going to need to leave this party and start their own because if they stand with the 45 out of 50 Republican Senators, that tells this country that they support everything that those other Republicans believe in," Hostin said.

Media Research Center news analyst Kristine Marsh blasted Hostin’s comments and pointed out a hypocrisy in the mainstream media.

"This is not only an absurd suggestion but also dangerous and unfair," Marsh wrote.

"Far more Republicans and conservatives immediately condemned the violent behavior at the Capitol than Democrats condemned any of the violent riots from Antifa and BLM. Yet there are not endless segments on how dangerous Antifa is on CNN or any of the networks," Marsh added. "There are no journalists or media types demanding every liberal abandon the Democrat party because of violent rioters on their side. That’s not even a suggestion."

