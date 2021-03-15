The View's Joy Behar: Violent left-wing group Antifa is ‘fictitious idea,’ not 'a real thing’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar declared the far-left group Antifa is a "fictitious idea" and "not a real thing" on Monday despite its well-documented history of violence.

The hosts reacted to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., saying he would have been concerned if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was filled with members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, instead of Donald Trump supporters.

"If I was surrounded by people carrying weapons, people erecting nooses, screaming ‘hang Mike Pence,’ bludgeoning a police officer to death, I might be a little scared," Behar said. "But Ron? No, he’s not scared of those people, he’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa. A thing that doesn’t even exist."

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain later said the idea Antifa doesn’t exist is "factually inaccurate and a lie," but the fiery Behar didn’t appreciate the retort.

"I just want to clarify that Christopher Wray who was the FBI director says that Antifa is an ideology, not an organization. There is no sign that they were involved in the Capitol siege, let’s be clear," Behar said.

McCain shot back, "I’m not saying they were involved in the Capitol siege, I’m saying they exist."

"That’s all, I’m done," Behar said.

"You said it was a fantasy. You said Antifa doesn’t exist and it’s a fantasy," McCain said.

"It’s an idea, it’s not a real thing," Behar said as the show cut to a commercial break.

Antifa has played a prominent role in violence and chaotic protests which occur mostly in Democratic-run cities such as Portland.

Last month, a young state lawmaker in Montana introduced a resolution calling for Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization. Republican state Rep. Braxton Mitchell, age 20, said during his teen years and into adulthood, he has watched Antifa -- short for anti-fascist -- expand and gain a stronger presence, often using violent tactics.

"I just don’t want to go into a future where [political violence] becomes the norm, and I hope as a country, we can start moving away from political violence on both sides," Mitchell told Fox News.

Mitchell said he hopes the joint resolution will not only serve as an Antifa deterrent in his home state but will encourage President Biden and Congress to consider designating it a domestic terrorist group.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.