'View' co-host says Trump has 'obsession' with Obama: 'Will never be as smart as him'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday that President Trump attacked his predecessor because he feels inadequate by comparison.

"He has this obsession with President Obama. I mean, he'll never be as smart as President Obama, or as elegant, or eloquent, or as successful -- he'll never look as good in a tan suit," Hostin said.

She was commenting on why President Trump seemed to blame former President Obama for the government's lack of preparedness in dealing with a pandemic.

"The last administration left us nothing," Trump told ABC's David Muir.

"We didn't have ventilators, we didn't have medical equipment, we didn't have testing, the tests were broken -- you saw that. We had broken tests. They left us nothing, and we've taken it and we have built an incredible stockpile."

Hostin added that Trump bore ultimate responsibility for failing to provide enough tests for Americans.

"What was bizarre was there weren't any tests for the coronavirus coming out of the Obama administration -- the tests that initially came out for the coronavirus, came out under the Trump administration, and those tests were mandated to be made by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control], by the Trump administration."

"The CDC never really is in the business of making testing kits for the coronavirus, and so those testing kits were faulty. Those testing kits were problematic, and because of the Trump administration's decision to have the CDC make those testing kits ... the testing was way behind."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also defended Obama, saying that Trump was to blame for not "prioritizing" preparations for a pandemic. She added that Trump inherited a "pretty damn good economy."

"It was in good stead when you entered in, and you kind of got rid of a lot of jobs for people who could actually have helped us prepare for all of this."