'View' co-host rips Jared Kushner's 'cruel,' 'tone-deaf' comments on coronavirus response

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin criticized White House adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday after he touted the administration's coronavirus response as a success story.

"I thought those were some of the most tone-deaf comments I've heard from the administration. We know that Jared Kushner has been the sort of behind-the-scenes task force leader. ... He's been instrumental in this response, this piss-poor response," Hostin said.

"And 60,000 Americans have lost their lives. So, to call this a rousing success story is shocking, it's cruel. You know, the cruelty is staggering, and I don't think Americans are buying it at all. This is not a success story at all. And I think to try to flip it like that is just cruel."

Kushner, who has been helping lead response efforts, said in an interview with “Fox and Friends” that the administraiton had “achieved all the different milestones that are needed. So the federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”

"The View" co-hosts have long attacked the administration's coronavirus response, accusing the White House of not acting quickly enough and failing to provide enough testing for the country.

On Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Kushner after a reporter asked about the perception that his response lacked "empathy."

"Jared Kushner has, first of all, done a great job for this administration," McEnany said at a press briefing. "And what I would say to that is that when he talked about a success story, he was talking about the story of this administration, which is a story of mobilization for the American people, the greatest mobilization of American industry since World War II."

"Of course, we grieve for every American life that has been lost, but we want the American people to be confident in the response of this administration. That is what he was referring to," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.