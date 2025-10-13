'View' co-host praises former boss Trump for 'massive diplomatic achievement' in hostage deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" lauded the safe return of Israeli hostages on Monday, with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin praising her former boss Donald Trump and his administration's key role in the historic moment.

If this deal holds, Griffin said, it is a "massive diplomatic achievement."

"The whole world can breathe a sigh of relief," she said. Earlier, co-host Whoopi Goldberg played clips of celebrations of the current peace in the war-torn area, saying, "we can all pray that it stays that way."

Griffin said there were no Jews around the world who didn't feel the impact of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists went on a horrific rampage, killing more than 1,100 people and kidnapping 250 others, including young children.

"Whether you like Trump or not, I think he, I think [Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal," Griffin said, noting the direct negotiations between the latter two and Hamas. "I used to be of the mind that we don't negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So thank God, I pray that this peace holds."

Co-host Sara Haines noted the deal had left Hamas, the terrorist group that governs Gaza, in a powerless position. The deal freed 2,000 Palestinian prisoners or detainees of Israel during the conflict as well, and there is a ceasefire as of Monday.

Trump addressed the Israeli Knesset on Monday, where he celebrated the deal and basked in gushing praise from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his support of Israel and role in getting the surviving hostages home to their families.

Trump called the moment a "historic dawn of a new Middle East" and called on the rebuilding of Gaza from the rubble of the war.

"Donald Trump went on record saying, there are things Israel now needs to do as well, so his deal was a compromise," Haines said. "Neither side got everything they wanted, but most importantly those hostages are home."

Co-host Sunny Hostin didn't mention Trump but said she had been praying on a daily basis for a peaceful resolution to the war that had devastated Gaza and brought international criticism to Israel for its prosecution of the conflict.