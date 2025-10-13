Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump heralds 'golden age of the Middle East' in address to Israeli Knesset hours after hostages come home

Israeli lawmakers declared Trump 'the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
All 20 living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas Video

All 20 living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon joins ;Fox & Friends' amid news that all 20 living hostages have been freed from Hamas captivity.

President Donald Trump thanked Israeli lawmakers for their enthusiastic welcome in the Knesset on Monday as the nation celebrated the release of all 20 living hostages from Hamas captivity.

"After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said. "Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

Trump received a warm welcome from the Israeli Knesset, with the body declaring him "the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House." Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana vowed to rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson and other legislative leaders across the globe to submit Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

"You, President Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. Thousands of years from now the Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers," Ohana said, comparing Trump to Cyrus the Great, who conquered Babylon in 539 B.C. and allowed the Jewish people to return to their homeland.

HAMAS ACCEPTS TRUMP PEACE PLAN ENDING 2 YEARS OF WAR IN GAZA, RETURNING HOSTAGES

US President Donald Trump (L) receives a standing ovation before speaking at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

US President Donald Trump (L) receives a standing ovation before speaking at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

TRUMP UNVEILS 20-POINT PLAN TO SECURE PEACE IN GAZA, INCLUDING GRANTING SOME HAMAS MEMBERS 'AMNESTY'

Ohana hailed Trump's efforts to rescue hostages held by Hamas as well as combat Iran's nuclear program and influence across the Middle East. He also praised Trump for moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018.

President Trump addresses the Israeli Knesset

President Donald Trump arrives to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel than this one, and as I said in Washington, it ain't even close," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also nominated Trump to receive the Israel Prize, Israel's highest honor. Trump would be the first non-Israeli citizen to receive the award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates soon.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

