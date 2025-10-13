Trump heralds 'golden age of the Middle East' in address to Israeli Knesset hours after hostages come home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump thanked Israeli lawmakers for their enthusiastic welcome in the Knesset on Monday as the nation celebrated the release of all 20 living hostages from Hamas captivity.

"After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said. "Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

Trump received a warm welcome from the Israeli Knesset, with the body declaring him "the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House." Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana vowed to rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson and other legislative leaders across the globe to submit Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

"You, President Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. Thousands of years from now the Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers," Ohana said, comparing Trump to Cyrus the Great, who conquered Babylon in 539 B.C. and allowed the Jewish people to return to their homeland.

Ohana hailed Trump's efforts to rescue hostages held by Hamas as well as combat Iran's nuclear program and influence across the Middle East. He also praised Trump for moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018.

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel than this one, and as I said in Washington, it ain't even close," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also nominated Trump to receive the Israel Prize, Israel's highest honor. Trump would be the first non-Israeli citizen to receive the award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates soon.