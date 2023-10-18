'The View' co-host calls out 'Squad' Democrats for accusing Israel of attack on Gaza hospital: 'Shame' on them

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on Wednesday after they posted on social media accusing Israel of being responsibile for a rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Griffin started by praising President Biden for his trip to Israel and noted he got the corridor to Egypt open so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Palestinian civilians.

"I want to say shame on Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar because they played a role in the fact that this agreement, with the Arab nations that he [President Biden] was going to meet with fell apart. We now know that this hospital attack that took place, Biden said he is very confident it was not the Israelis that did it. It was likely Islamic Jihad and that's because of U.S. Department of Defense intelligence and footage analyzed," Griffin said.

"What happened is people like you said, people got angry and outraged. People took it to the streets in the middle of the night to protest and it turns out that very, very likely was not true and shame on those congresswomen for not walking back those wrong statements that they made," she continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Reps. Tlaib and Omar for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

Omar and Tlaib both posted on Wednesday that it was Israel and the IDF who "bombed" the hospital in Gaza and both called on Biden to push for a "ceasefire."

Biden said Wednesday that data from the Department of Defense showed that it was not Israel who launched an attack on the hospital in Gaza.

He previously said the explosion that rocked the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, which Hamas is claiming was the result of an Israeli airstrike, was "done by the other team."

Griffin previously called out Tlaib and other Squad Democrats over their response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.

"Joe Biden nailed it, that was a very strong moment for the American president but I hope members of the Squad tuned in. Yesterday Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children, she refused to answer the question, she refused to condemn it," Griffin said.

Co-host Joy Behar also said it was "obnoxious."

