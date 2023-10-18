Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'The View' co-host calls out 'Squad' Democrats for accusing Israel of attack on Gaza hospital: 'Shame' on them

President Biden has said that the rocket that hit the hospital was not Israel's

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
'The View' co-host calls out Tlaib, Omar over posts accusing Israel of attacking Gaza hospital Video

'The View' co-host calls out Tlaib, Omar over posts accusing Israel of attacking Gaza hospital

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Squad Democrats again on Wednesday after they accused Israel of being responsible for an attack on a hospital in Gaza. 

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on Wednesday after they posted on social media accusing Israel of being responsibile for a rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza. 

Griffin started by praising President Biden for his trip to Israel and noted he got the corridor to Egypt open so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Palestinian civilians. 

"I want to say shame on Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar because they played a role in the fact that this agreement, with the Arab nations that he [President Biden] was going to meet with fell apart. We now know that this hospital attack that took place, Biden said he is very confident it was not the Israelis that did it. It was likely Islamic Jihad and that's because of U.S. Department of Defense intelligence and footage analyzed," Griffin said. 

"What happened is people like you said, people got angry and outraged. People took it to the streets in the middle of the night to protest and it turns out that very, very likely was not true and shame on those congresswomen for not walking back those wrong statements that they made," she continued. 

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Squad Democrats on "The View" on Wednesday for accusing Israel of bombing the hospital in Gaza. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Reps. Tlaib and Omar for comment. This article will be updated with any response. 

IDF CONTRADICTS ‘SQUAD’ TWEETS ACCUSING ISRAELI MILITARY OF BOMBING HOSPITAL

Omar and Tlaib both posted on Wednesday that it was Israel and the IDF who "bombed" the hospital in Gaza and both called on Biden to push for a "ceasefire."

Biden said Wednesday that data from the Department of Defense showed that it was not Israel who launched an attack on the hospital in Gaza. 

He previously said the explosion that rocked the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, which Hamas is claiming was the result of an Israeli airstrike, was "done by the other team." 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., claimed on social media that Israel "bombed" a hospital in Gaza while further intelligence suggests terror group Islamic Jihad was actually responsible.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

HUNDREDS KILLED IN BLAST AT GAZA STRIP HOSPITAL; ISRAEL SAYS ISLAMIC JIHAD'S 'FAILED ROCKET LAUNCH' TO BLAME

Griffin previously called out Tlaib and other Squad Democrats over their response to the Hamas terrorist attacks. 

"Joe Biden nailed it, that was a very strong moment for the American president but I hope members of the Squad tuned in. Yesterday Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children, she refused to answer the question, she refused to condemn it," Griffin said.

Co-host Joy Behar also said it was "obnoxious."

A photo of Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, claimed "the IDF reportedly blowing up" the Gaza hospital was "among the gravest of war crimes." (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.