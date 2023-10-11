'The View' co-hosts call out Squad Democrats over response to Hamas attacks

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Squad Democrats on Wednesday after Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., refused to condemn the butchering of children by Hamas terrorists on Tuesday.

Griffin began by praising President Biden's Tuesday speech on the Hamas terrorist attacks.

"Joe Biden nailed it, that was a very strong moment for the American president but I hope members of the Squad tuned in. Yesterday Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children, she refused to answer the question, she refused to condemn it," Griffin said.

Fellow co-host Joy Behar said it was "obnoxious."

Griffin added that other Squad Democrats said they needed to end aide to Israel.

Co-host Sara Haines said that there was "no version of a two-state solution right now" because Hamas was "elected in Palestine."

"Biden did, I saw what you saw, Sunny, unequivocally denounced the terrorist attack while also hopefully discouraging other terrorist organizations from jumping in, which is also an important note here, because there is a temptation. The hard part here is, there’s no version of a two-state solution right now in this area due to the fact that Hamas, who rules and was elected in Palestine, has said in their charter that 'peace talks is an exercise in futility, and we will not stop until we destroy Israel,'" co-host Sara Haines said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said we "have to look at some restraint," after saying that the Palestinans have not had a democratic election since 2007.

"When you look at international human rights law – I’m just putting my legal head on, this is not the Sunny hat, I understand the anger, but when you decide to retaliate collectively against a people that is also in violation of human rights law, so we have to look at some restraint," she said of Israel's military response to the attacks.

Behar, who seemed very frustrated at the end of the segment, immediately pushed back on Hostin and said Israel was warning Palestinian civilians to get out of the area and argued that they hadn't had an election since 2007 because of Hamas.

Griffin told Hostin that Hamas uses its people as "human shields."

After speaking over each other, Behar seemed to wave off Hostin's suggestion before they broke for commercial.

