Kamala Harris confident ahead of potential 2024 Trump rematch: 'We're winning' no matter who GOP nominates

Vice President Kamala Harris is confident that the Biden campaign will emerge victorious in 2024, regardless of who the Republican Party nominates for President of the United States.

Ahead of Monday night's Iowa caucuses, Harris sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News, where she was asked about the administration's concerns regarding the GOP nominee.

"Well, let me just tell you this. No matter who the Republican nominee is, we're winning. We're winning," Harris said.

Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce then asked the vice president whether she believes former President Donald Trump is a "foregone conclusion" to compete against President Joe Biden later this year.

TRUMP WINS MASSIVE VICTORY IN IOWA, DESANTIS EDGES HALEY FOR SECOND IN 1ST GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING CONTEST

"I don't know, but look, if it is Donald Trump, we beat him before and we'll beat him again," Harris replied.

The Fox News Decision Desk revealed that Trump cruised to an easy victory Monday at 8:31 pm ET, a half an hour after the caucuses got underway across the Hawkeye State.

The former president's lightning-fast win in Iowa gave him a crucial early victory in his bid to return to the White House.

Trump, speaking with Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman after his victory was projected, said he was "greatly honored by such an early call."

"It really is an honor that, minutes after, they've announced I've won—against very credible competition — great competition, actually," Trump said.

Trump's victory on Monday night was the largest margin in the history of Iowa's Republican presidential caucuses, easily surpassing the previous winning margin of 12.8 percent set in 1988 by the late Sen. Bob Dole.

Following the win, Biden admitted that Trump was the "clear front-runner on the other side at this point."

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE IOWA CAUCUS UPDATES FROM FOX NEWS

"But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans," he tweeted. "It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow."

Harris has repeatedly expressed that Biden would handily beat Trump in a hypothetical rematch.

In late October, CBS' Bill Whitaker sat down with the vice president and questioned why she and Biden were "running neck and neck" with Trump and not 30 points ahead.

Harris said she wasn't a political pundit but said the choice was going to be clear when Americans cast their votes on Election Day.

"Bill, we're going to win. Let me just tell you that. We're going to win. And I'm not saying it's going to be easy. But we will win," she said.

"You say that with such conviction," Whitaker responded.

"I have no doubt, but I also have no doubt it's going to be a lot of work. And everyone's going to have to participate. This is a democracy," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.