Biden approval rating numbers dismal compared to previous modern presidents, Gallup finds

President Biden is experiencing approval ratings lower than any other modern president at this point in their term.

Biden's job approval rating currently sits at 39%, a slight uptick from October and November when it was reported at 37%, according to a new poll from Gallup.

His approval rating has dipped under 40% five times during his term.

Biden's poor performance is the lowest among modern presidents seeking re-election at this point in their term, according to Gallup.

At this point in his first term, former President Donald Trump held an approval rating of approximately 45%, the analytics company reported.

Former President Barack Obama held a 43% approval rating at this same point. All other presidents reaching back to Jimmy Carter had approval ratings above 50%.

George W. Bush boasted the highest approval rating of the group with 58%.

Biden is complaining to close aides as his low approval rating continues to frustrate him and first lady Jill Biden, according to a new media report .

"After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low, and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it," The Washington Post reported .

"He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation," according to The Post, whose headline noted Biden's "dismal poll numbers."

The Biden family's complaints date back months, with Joe and Jill Biden telling "aides and friends that they are frustrated by the president's low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump," the report continued.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.